Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Down 3.8%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €53.75 ($63.24) and last traded at €53.90 ($63.41). Approximately 363,461 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.00 ($65.88).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.60.

About Fraport (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

