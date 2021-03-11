Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

FRHLF opened at $6.08 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

