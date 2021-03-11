Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Frequency Electronics news, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $70,909.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $70,920.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

