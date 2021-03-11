Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $910,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,855,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,162. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

