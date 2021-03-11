Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 414.3% in February

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Friedman Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.