FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,296 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

