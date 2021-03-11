FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Up 10%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s stock price was up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 213,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 108,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $80,331.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

