Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.23 ($52.03).

FRA FPE opened at €35.55 ($41.82) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

