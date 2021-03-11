Full Sail Capital LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $320.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMQ shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trilogy Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

