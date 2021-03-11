Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $203.36 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,588 shares during the period. TCF Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of TCF Financial worth $203,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 344,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,884 shares of company stock worth $1,527,247 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

