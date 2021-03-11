Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,711 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,711 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.96% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $110,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RHP shares. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 1,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.