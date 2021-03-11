Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,240,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,837 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $90,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

REZI stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,613. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

