FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Reduced by Analyst

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167,751 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,873,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.