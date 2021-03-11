FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Lowered by Analyst

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

