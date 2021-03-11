FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.10.

TSE:NA opened at C$86.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.35. The stock has a market cap of C$29.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$86.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

