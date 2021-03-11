G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.97

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 16004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,754,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.