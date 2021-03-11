Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.90

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.90 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 9802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.