Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,175. The firm has a market cap of $210.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GMDA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.