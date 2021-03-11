Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 163.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $211.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). Analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

