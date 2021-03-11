Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Gartner worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gartner by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Gartner by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $191.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average is $149.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

