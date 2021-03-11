Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 15%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.40. 552,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 803,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

GATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,941,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $3,638,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

