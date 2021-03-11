GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Tops $121,476.53

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $121,476.53 and approximately $29.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.91 or 0.00349336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

