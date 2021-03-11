GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Shares of GDS traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,105. GDS has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of GDS by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GDS by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,746,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

