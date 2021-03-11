Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 62.60 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.90. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.60 ($0.82).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.