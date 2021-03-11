Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the February 11th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,823,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gemini Group Global stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,110. Gemini Group Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

