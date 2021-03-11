Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.48. 5,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. CL King upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Earnings History for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

