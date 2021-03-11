Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce $499.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.12 million and the highest is $512.59 million. Gentex reported sales of $453.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

