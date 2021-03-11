Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at SEB Equities

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of Getinge stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.21. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Getinge has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.