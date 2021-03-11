Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,132,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 791,200 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

