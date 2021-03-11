GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the February 11th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. GLG Life Tech has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

