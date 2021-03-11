Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Global Brokerage shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 21,425 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global Brokerage, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a number of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers.

