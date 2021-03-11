Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

GPN stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $187.71. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

