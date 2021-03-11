Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 650.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

