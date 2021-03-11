GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0840 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $7,805.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,828.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.25 or 0.03188973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.49 or 0.00354564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.45 or 0.00972127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00393699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.00330875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00257745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021901 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

