Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GRCL opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $33.70.

GRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

