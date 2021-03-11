Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $13.50 at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
Shares of GPMT opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.
Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.