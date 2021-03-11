Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $13.50 at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of GPMT opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

