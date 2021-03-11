Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.29

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

