Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($11.10). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.09), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 849.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89.

About Greene King (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

