Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 2,122.6% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRNWF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Greenlane Renewables to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Greenlane Renewables from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

GRNWF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

