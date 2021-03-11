GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of GSKY opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

