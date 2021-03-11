GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

GreenSky stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 90,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

