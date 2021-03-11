Gregory B. Mitchell Sells 5,000 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -575.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Cowen raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

