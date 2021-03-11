Gregory B. Mitchell Sells 5,000 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -575.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Cowen raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
