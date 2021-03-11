Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Sells $42,465.08 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

