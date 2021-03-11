Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of OMAB opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

