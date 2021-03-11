Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.
Shares of OMAB opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.
