Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%.

NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,869. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

