Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Major Shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust Sells 75,000 Shares

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HLNE opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

