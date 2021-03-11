Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Major Shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust Sells 75,000 Shares

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
HLNE opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.83.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
