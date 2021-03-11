Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $22.33 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $22,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,482 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

