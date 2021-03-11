Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.06

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 107106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,872. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 195.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 270,337 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

