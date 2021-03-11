Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HPGLY stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Commerzbank cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.