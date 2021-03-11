Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.
Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
