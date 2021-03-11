Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

